St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotter, Nov. 19-23
On. Nov. 19, police ticketed Tanya L. Cook, 29, of Rooseveltown for inadequate headlight. Ticket is returnable to Tribal Court on Dec. 12. On Nov. 20, police arrested Amanda L. Jock, 35, of Akwesasne, N.Y. for felony counts of driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
