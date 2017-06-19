Trump's Travel Ban Inspired Two Best Friends to Start a Law Firm
At just 26, Victoria Slatton and Michelle Stilwell are charismatic, smart, and passionate best friends who in March formed their own law firm in Washington, D.C., Stilwell & Slatton. After just a few months of being in business, the two Pepperdine Law School graduates have navigated the law world, learned what it's like to start your own business, and overcome the challenges of being two millennial women in a profession with high stakes right in the president's backyard.
