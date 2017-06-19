Trump's Travel Ban Inspired Two Best ...

Trump's Travel Ban Inspired Two Best Friends to Start a Law Firm

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Teen Vogue

At just 26, Victoria Slatton and Michelle Stilwell are charismatic, smart, and passionate best friends who in March formed their own law firm in Washington, D.C., Stilwell & Slatton. After just a few months of being in business, the two Pepperdine Law School graduates have navigated the law world, learned what it's like to start your own business, and overcome the challenges of being two millennial women in a profession with high stakes right in the president's backyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge... 10 hr same all over 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jun 9 teradaktyl 21
Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15) Jun 9 Michael Pazden 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May '17 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May '17 doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 23 at 3:28PM PDT

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC