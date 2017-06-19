Transitioning from at-large elections...

Transitioning from at-large elections, Tustin Unified draws four by-trustee map proposals

Starting in 2018, Tustin Unified School District board members will be elected by precinct rather than at large. The district will be divided into five segments, each represented by a trustee who lives in that area.

