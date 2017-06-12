Stars Announced for Abc's Battle of t...

Stars Announced for Abc's Battle of the Network Stars; Full List

In an ode to ABC's "Wide World of Sports," 100 TV stars from 14 different network and cable companies will take their athleticism to a new level as they compete - to feel "the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat" - in the revival of BATTLE OF THE NETWORK STARS, based on the '70s and '80s television pop-culture classic, premiering on THURSDAY, JUNE 29 on ABC.

