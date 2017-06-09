Scoop: Boy Band - Series Premiere on Abc - Thursday, June 22, 2017

On the series premiere titled "Meet the Boys" - The ultimate search for the next great music group, "Boy Band," premieres on THURSDAY, JUNE 22 , on The ABC Television Network. Host Rita Ora welcomes 30 of the best young male vocalists in the country to Hollywood, where they audition before musical icons Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland.

