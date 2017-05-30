School children clean beach for Kids Ocean Day
Nearly 4,500 Los Angeles-area students as well as teachers and volunteers participated in the 24th annual Kids Ocean Day Adopt-A-Beach Clean up at Dockweiler State Beach May 25. Celebrating this year's theme of "Come Together" for the ocean, students cleaned the beach and then formed a human aerial art piece in the sand. Third grader Tyler Giddens from Brentwood Science Magnet was honored for her poem "Coming Together for the Ocean," which won a citywide poetry contest.
