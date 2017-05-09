San Clemente, Calif. -- Tuesday, May 9, 2017: Construction is underway in background of the Indepen
A May 2017 photo shows work underway to construct an Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation where dry cask storage of used nuclear fuel will be stored vertically at the closed San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. A May 2017 photo shows work underway to construct an Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation where dry cask storage of used nuclear fuel will be stored vertically at the closed San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jun 9
|teradaktyl
|21
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC