San Clemente, Calif. -- Tuesday, May ...

San Clemente, Calif. -- Tuesday, May 9, 2017: Construction is underway in background of the Indepen

A May 2017 photo shows work underway to construct an Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation where dry cask storage of used nuclear fuel will be stored vertically at the closed San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. A May 2017 photo shows work underway to construct an Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation where dry cask storage of used nuclear fuel will be stored vertically at the closed San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

