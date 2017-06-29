Rob Lowe's 'The Lowe Files' gets premiere date and trailer

The Lowe Files , a docu-series starring Rob Lowe and his sons Matthew and John Owen, is set to debut on A&E Aug. 2. The nine, hour-long episodes will follow the family as they travel the United States, exploring well-known, unsolved mysteries. "Their many missions, which will take them across the county, include exploring an alien base located 2,000 feet underwater off the coast of Malibu, Calif.; working with a renowned shaman at Preston Castle, an abandoned boys' reformatory; and training with a top-secret government operative in methods of remote viewing, a challenge to identify images from great distances," a press release said.

