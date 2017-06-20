Poway makes first move toward distric...

Poway makes first move toward district elections

Wasting little time in the face of a threatened lawsuit, the Poway City Council decided this week to begin shifting toward district council elections instead of at-large voting. City Attorney Morgan Foley said the council voted in closed session Tuesday to have city staff bring back a resolution July 18 that would seal the city's intent to establish district elections The rush to change voting methods was instigated by a letter sent to the city last week by Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman alleging Poway's election system violates the California Voting Rights.

