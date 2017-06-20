Poway makes first move toward district elections

Wasting little time in the face of a threatened lawsuit, the Poway City Council decided this week to begin shifting toward district council elections instead of at-large voting. City Attorney Morgan Foley said the council voted in closed session Tuesday to have city staff bring back a resolution July 18 that would seal the city's intent to establish district elections The rush to change voting methods was instigated by a letter sent to the city last week by Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman alleging Poway's election system violates the California Voting Rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.