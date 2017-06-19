Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles, Summer 2017
With such beautiful days of seemingly endless sun, it's a shame to sit inside in Los Angeles. And with summer finally here, there's no better time to sit outside to enjoy late sunsets, sunny afternoons, and the long twilight that affords ideal happy hours and early evening drinking al fresco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jun 9
|teradaktyl
|21
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May '17
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May '17
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC