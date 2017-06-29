Oh boy! Nina Agdal shows off her perfect model figure as she goes braless on smoothie run with male pal Indeed the model looked positively radiant as she nipped out on a smoothie run with a male pal in New York on Thursday. Oh boy! Nina Agdal shows off her perfect model figure as she goes braless on smoothie run with male pal in New York on Thursday The 25-year-old Danish born beauty swung her blonde hair around as she joined her pal on the sunny street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.