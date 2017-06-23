Oceanside schools switching to distri...

Oceanside schools switching to district elections

The Oceanside Unified School District board will vote Monday on a plan to divide its jurisdiction into voting districts, as part of a regional push to increase minority representation. The district is making the move after receiving a warning letter from Malibu-based Kevin Shenkman asserting that its election system didn't comply with the California Voting Rights Act, said Matt Evans, director of facilities for Oceanside Unified.

