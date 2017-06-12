Miley Cyrus dons earrings spelling Li...

Miley Cyrus dons earrings spelling Liam Hemsworth's name

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Proud partner! Miley Cyrus wears earrings spelling out fiance Liam Hemsworth's first name but jokes that she bought them herself because he's a 'cheapskate' Miley Cyrus wore an earring that spells out fiance Liam Hemsworth's first name, Liam, to a performance in New York on Thursday. Speaking to Nova's Kent 'Smallzy' Small in New York ahead of her performance for Nova's Red Room Global Tour at Dream Hotel Midtown, Miley explained that she purchased the earrings all on her lonesome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jun 9 teradaktyl 21
Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15) Jun 9 Michael Pazden 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May 16 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May 16 doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May '17 Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 15 at 1:50PM PDT

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,772 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC