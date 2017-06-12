Miley Cyrus dons earrings spelling Liam Hemsworth's name
Proud partner! Miley Cyrus wears earrings spelling out fiance Liam Hemsworth's first name but jokes that she bought them herself because he's a 'cheapskate' Miley Cyrus wore an earring that spells out fiance Liam Hemsworth's first name, Liam, to a performance in New York on Thursday. Speaking to Nova's Kent 'Smallzy' Small in New York ahead of her performance for Nova's Red Room Global Tour at Dream Hotel Midtown, Miley explained that she purchased the earrings all on her lonesome.
