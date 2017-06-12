Mayor Eric Garcetti proposes a monorail to ease traffic on 405 freeway
Solving the 405 traffic conundrum is a holy grail for transit planners. Whether it's by light rail , underground tunnel , or just plain making roads wider , city officials want to clear the perpetual gridlock any way possible.
