Mayor Eric Garcetti proposes a monora...

Mayor Eric Garcetti proposes a monorail to ease traffic on 405 freeway

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Curbed

Solving the 405 traffic conundrum is a holy grail for transit planners. Whether it's by light rail , underground tunnel , or just plain making roads wider , city officials want to clear the perpetual gridlock any way possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jun 9 teradaktyl 21
Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15) Jun 9 Michael Pazden 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May '17 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May '17 doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May '17 Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 18 at 3:05AM PDT

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,760 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC