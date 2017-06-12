Lauren Moshi to Malibu Lumber Yard
During the most grim days of the Great Recession, Los Angeles' Lauren Moshi brand opened a boutique for its bright, pop-culture T-shirts, art and clothes on the corner of Robertson Boulevard and Alden Drive in Los Angeles. About eight years later, Lauren Moshi took another retail dive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at California Apparel News.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jun 9
|teradaktyl
|21
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC