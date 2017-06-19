Julia Roberts reunited with lost dog

Julia Roberts reunited with lost dog

18 hrs ago

The 'Pretty Woman' actress' beloved chocolate Labrador, Major, went missing earlier this month, but the pooch was quickly returned to his famous owner thanks to a social networking app. A user on Nextdoor - a mobile app specifically for neighbors - shared a picture of Major's face and revealed they had found him at Little Dume Beach near Point Dume in Malibu in a lost and found listing of the network's Point Dume page.

