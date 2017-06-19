Josh Duhamel escorts wife Fergie son axl church
But Fergie opted to wear a more dressed down look as she attended church with her family in Los Angeles on Sunday. She was escorted by her macho husband Josh Duhamel, who seemed excited to be attending service with his family after his latest Transformers movie smashed the box office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|Jun 23
|same all over
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jun 9
|teradaktyl
|21
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May '17
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May '17
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC