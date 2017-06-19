Jessica Simpson Rocks Daisy Dukes, Sk...

Jessica Simpson Rocks Daisy Dukes, Sky-High Heels & Cowgirl Hat to...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: ETonline

The fashionista was spotted heading to Paradise Cove beach in Malibu, California, with her husband, Eric Johnson, on Wednesday, sporting an ensemble that reminded us of her Dukes of Hazzard days. Simpson highlighted her toned legs with a pair of Daisy Dukes and camel-colored platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jun 9 teradaktyl 21
Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15) Jun 9 Michael Pazden 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May '17 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May '17 doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May '17 Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 19 at 2:17PM PDT

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC