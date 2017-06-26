Jennifer Lawrence took her puppy on a date with Darren Aronofsky
The Academy Award-winning actress - who has been seeing the Hollywood director since September last year - brought her dog Pippi with her to Nobu in Malibu, California, on Saturday night . The celebrity duo both donned casual attire for their evening together, with Jennifer wearing a denim jacket, a white shirt and a black maxi skirt, while Darren was spotted in a baseball cap and sneakers.
