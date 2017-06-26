Jennifer Lawrence took her puppy on a...

Jennifer Lawrence took her puppy on a date with Darren Aronofsky

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

The Academy Award-winning actress - who has been seeing the Hollywood director since September last year - brought her dog Pippi with her to Nobu in Malibu, California, on Saturday night . The celebrity duo both donned casual attire for their evening together, with Jennifer wearing a denim jacket, a white shirt and a black maxi skirt, while Darren was spotted in a baseball cap and sneakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge... Jun 23 same all over 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jun 9 teradaktyl 21
Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15) Jun 9 Michael Pazden 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May '17 Chol 3
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May '17 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May '17 doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 26 at 9:27AM PDT

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC