Is L.A.'s new juvenile jail really worth $48 million? Yes. Here's why
Los Angeles County's impressive Campus Kilpatrick opens its doors Friday and will welcome its first juvenile residents next month, and that is cause for cautious optimism and careful stock-taking in the county's troubled Probation Department. Discussion of the facility first requires some frank definitions, though, because there are no euphemisms more strained or misleading than those that describe the juvenile justice system.
