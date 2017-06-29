In Malibu, doors open on a new approa...

In Malibu, doors open on a new approach to juvenile justice: Guest commentary

After years of a punitive, tough-on-crime stance in its juvenile justice systems, Los Angeles County is poised to change its approach to youth who violate the law. Research on child development, echoed by numerous Supreme Court decisions, have reaffirmed that children are still developing and malleable, and that contact with the justice system - especially incarceration - often is ineffective or even harmful.

