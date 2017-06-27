I drove my first Tesla 7 years ago - I still believe it's the best...
In 2010, right after the company had survived a near-death experience, I was offered the chance to sample what was then the carmaker's only vehicle: the original Roadster. It's hard to overestimate the importance of this car, which sold for over $100,000, turned in blistering acceleration, and could top 200 miles on a single charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Cynthia Phan
|22
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|Jun 23
|same all over
|1
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May '17
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May '17
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC