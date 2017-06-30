Hundreds of firefighters battle brush...

Hundreds of firefighters battle brush fires near Malibu, Calabasas

Two small brush fires have broken out - one in Calabasas and the other near South Topanga Canyon Boulevard and West Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu, authorities said Thursday afternoon. One firefighter sustained minor, heat-related injuries in the Calabasas fire as of 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina.

