Hundreds of firefighters battle brush fires near Malibu, Calabasas
Two small brush fires have broken out - one in Calabasas and the other near South Topanga Canyon Boulevard and West Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu, authorities said Thursday afternoon. One firefighter sustained minor, heat-related injuries in the Calabasas fire as of 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina.
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jun 28
|Cynthia Phan
|22
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|Jun 23
|same all over
|1
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May '17
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May '17
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
