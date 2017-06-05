Human remains found in Malibu area; nearby minivan registered to Woodland Hills man

MALIBU >> Authorities were working today to identify decomposed human remains that were found near a minivan about 150 feet down an embankment in the Malibu area. The remains were discovered about 1:45 p.m. Sunday outside a Kia minivan that was on its wheels near Kanan Road about 1.5 miles north of Pacific Coast Highway, California Highway Patrol Officer Leland Tang said.

