'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks continues to...

'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks continues to look good in Malibu

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Hot Felon hits Malibu! Catwalk sensation Jeremy Meeks looks cool in white tank top after appearing shirtless on Milan runway The man, who became famous after his handsome mugshot went viral, chose to wear a tight white tank top to show off his chiseled stomach and toned arms. Still got it! 'Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks, 33, was back stateside enjoying the sunshine in Malibu, California on Tuesday after walking the runway in Milan over the weekend Meeks' modeling career began after his mugshot went viral in 2014 when it was posted on the Stockton Police Department's Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jun 9 teradaktyl 21
Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15) Jun 9 Michael Pazden 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May '17 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May '17 doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May '17 Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 21 at 9:26AM PDT

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC