Glen Campbell's last record "was therapeutic," says daughter

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Darien News-Review

Glen Campbell's last record, "Adios," is a swan song for the ailing Grammy-winning performer and TV personality, but his daughter said the recording was also therapeutic for him as well. Campbell, known for his hits such as "Wichita Lineman" and "Gentle on My Mind," was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011 after signs of memory loss.

