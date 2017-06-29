Fire burning near homes in Malibu; Topanga Canyon Road closed
Firefighters were responding to two brush fires in the mountains west of Los Angeles: a large wildfire in Calabasas, and a blaze in the Malibu that was threatening some homes. The Topanga fire was reported near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.
