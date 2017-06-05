Don Rickles' Malibu Beach House

After decades of abrasive stand-up comedy, acting roles in both teenage-beach-girl and serious movies, and contributing to making the "Toy Story" films huge box office successes as Mr. Potato Head, Don Rickles left the world stage at the age of 90 when he passed away suddenly at his home in Los Angeles. Known as the King of Insult Comics and the Merchant of Venom, Rickles was a regular guest on late-night TV talk shows and continued his nightclub tours that were scheduled into 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.