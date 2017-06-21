Court rejects Malibu measure aimed at limiting development
A state appeals court has rejected a voter-approved initiative backed by actor Rob Reiner that aimed to restrict development in Malibu. A division of the 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that the measure was illegal.
