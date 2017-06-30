Canyon fire breaks out near Malibu

The 20- to 30-acre Topanga Canyon Fire began in the 4000 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard after 3 p.m., about a half a mile north of the State Route 1. Topanga Canyon Blvd. was closed in both directions but no lanes on Sr-1 have been closed. Delays on Sr-1 should be expected though, according to the City of Malibu.

