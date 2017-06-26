BurgerFi Tests the Popularity of the Plant-Based Beyond Burger
The burger chain is adding the Beyond Burger, a plant-based burger from Beyond Meat , to its menus on July 3 in eight of its 101 stores around the country - Malibu, Calif.; New York City; Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; Philadelphia; Coral Springs, Fla.; Coral Gables, Fla.; and two stores in Delray Beach, Fla. "It's not easy to introduce new products, and it's certainly not easy to introduce new products that don't have strong public awareness," said Corey Winograd, the chief executive of BurgerFi.
