Beyonce and Jay-Z take twins home: Report
Singer Beyonce poses with her Grammy trophies in the press room during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. The couple's boy and girl twins were reportedly kept in the hospital following their births earlier this month due to a "minor issue", but now they're out and enjoying life with mum and dad in a $400,000-a-month rental home in Malibu, California.
