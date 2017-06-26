Beyonce and Jay-Z take twins home: Re...

Beyonce and Jay-Z take twins home: Report

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The London Free Press

Singer Beyonce poses with her Grammy trophies in the press room during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. The couple's boy and girl twins were reportedly kept in the hospital following their births earlier this month due to a "minor issue", but now they're out and enjoying life with mum and dad in a $400,000-a-month rental home in Malibu, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) 6 hr Cynthia Phan 22
News Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge... Jun 23 same all over 1
Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15) Jun 9 Michael Pazden 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May '17 Chol 3
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May '17 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May '17 doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,466 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC