Beck joins U2 for 'The Joshua Tree' Tour, performs in Buffalo in September
Musician Beck poses for a portrait at his home on Friday, Dec. 14, 2012, in Malibu, Calif. U2 announced Saturday on their website that Beck will join them for "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017," at their North American shows.
