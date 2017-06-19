Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Overturning Malibu Measure Limiting Chain Stores
A state appeals court has upheld a lower court's ruling that Malibu can't limit chain stores or force major projects to be put to a vote of the people. The decision filed late Wednesday handed a victory to developers and for a project that would bring a Whole Foods store to the city.
