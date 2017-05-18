This Malibu Home Takes Coastal Architecture to a Whole New Level
Some coastal homes are built with the ocean in mind, with walls of windows for taking in the view and sturdy construction for withstanding the elements. This home in Malibu, California, takes building with the ocean in mind to a whole new level: It's actually built to look like the ocean and its surging waves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr '17
|Seduciary
|16
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC