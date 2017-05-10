The Kenneth Brian Band To Release 'With Lions' at Malibu Guitar Festival
The Kenneth Brian Band is gearing up for the release of their fourth studio album, With Lions. This LP, heavily influenced by musicians they have played with over the last few years, delivers a mega-dose of modern Southern Rock and Americana with slide blues guitar.
