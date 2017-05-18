Steve Vai Talks Malibu Guitar Festival, His Favorite Live Shows and More

In anticipation of the Malibu Guitar Festival, which kicked off yesterday, May 18, and runs through May 21, we sat down with Festival performer and all-around guitar virtuoso Steve Vai to chat about the week's festivities, guitars and more. Now in its third year, the Malibu Guitar Festival brings together some of the world's greatest players for four days of all things guitar, along with unique jam sessions, guitar demos and a one-of-kind guitar-themed art show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.