Short Report: 2017 Chevrolet Malibu Premier
Malibu, California, is lousy with multi-million dollar mansions, mountain cabins and shacks tucked away back into the hills, a surprising number of mobile home parks with sweeping coastal vistas, and a main drag lined in spots with people living in their campers and cars. The eclectic beachside city also has a requisite McDonald's and several taco joints sharing Pacific Coast Highway frontage with Nobu and the Cuban sandwich shop where the Clooneys like to hang out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC