See Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, plus members of Wings, Doors and more, at Malibu Guitar Festival
Mick Fleetwood may have left Southern California for a home high atop Maui's Haleakala Crater, but he's still “a Malibu dude” at heart. So when a friend asked him to join the eclectic lineup at the third annual Malibu Guitar Festival 's main event on Saturday at Malibu Village, Fleetwood gathered the guys in his blues band.
