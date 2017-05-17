See Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, plus m...

See Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, plus members of Wings, Doors and more, at Malibu Guitar Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Whittier Daily News

Mick Fleetwood may have left Southern California for a home high atop Maui's Haleakala Crater, but he's still “a Malibu dude” at heart. So when a friend asked him to join the eclectic lineup at the third annual Malibu Guitar Festival 's main event on Saturday at Malibu Village, Fleetwood gathered the guys in his blues band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) Tue RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... Tue doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May 9 Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr '17 Seduciary 16
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC