Scott Disick Frolics With 2 More Girls After Bella Thorne and Ex Chloe Bartoli - See the Pics
The reality TV star was spotted on his 34th birthday cuddling up to British model Ella Ross, 19, and her friend, Maggie Petrova, on Friday. This comes a day after he was photographed canoodling with his old fling , Chloe Bartoli, and two days after he was making out with Bella Thorne .
