Santa Monica Park Stormwater Project ...

Santa Monica Park Stormwater Project to Be Unveiled Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The LookOut news

May 22, 2017 -- A more than $2 million stormwater project that will further Santa Monica's goal of "moving toward water self-sufficiency" will be unveiled at Los Amigos Park on Tuesday, City officials announced last week. A collaboration with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and the Metropolitan Water District , the new system captures stormwater from an existing storm drain line and stores it in a cistern below ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May 16 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May 16 doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May 9 Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr '17 Library buys cops 57
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr '17 Seduciary 16
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC