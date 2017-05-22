Santa Monica Park Stormwater Project to Be Unveiled Tuesday
May 22, 2017 -- A more than $2 million stormwater project that will further Santa Monica's goal of "moving toward water self-sufficiency" will be unveiled at Los Amigos Park on Tuesday, City officials announced last week. A collaboration with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and the Metropolitan Water District , the new system captures stormwater from an existing storm drain line and stores it in a cistern below ground.
