Santa Monica-Malibu School District Receives Prime Bond Rating
May 25, 2017 -- The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District has received the highest credit rating from Moody's Investors Service, one of the top two bond credit rating agencies, district officials announced Thursday. The prime Aaa rating signifies that the district has "extremely strong" capacity to meet its financial commitments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC