Nearly 4,000 Los Angeles Students Expected to "Come Together" at Kids Ocean Day

Volunteers are needed as thousands of Los Angeles-area students will be "making a difference" at the 24th annual "Kids Ocean Day" Adopt-A-Beach Clean at Dockweiler State Beach on May 25. "Kids Ocean Day" is the culmination of a year-round school assembly program by the Malibu Foundation for Environmental Education to teach school kids about how litter flows from our neighborhoods to the ocean, thereby killing marine life and polluting food resources. An estimated 4,000 students from 35 Los Angeles-area schools will be taken to the beach for a clean up and to participate in a giant aerial artwork inspired by the theme "Come Together."

