Miley Cyrus' latest music video, "Malibu," is filmed on Garrapta State Beach.
Last time you saw this stretch of rugged Monterey County coastline on the screen, it was in the HBO series Big Little Lies , a dark place where one character would go running, repeatedly, up to the precarious edge of a cliff. She's singing about So Cal but these are classic Central California scenes: the rocky shore, fields of invasive ice plant, towering redwoods, rolling green hills of grazing land, blooming wild radish flowers.
Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
