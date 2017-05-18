Mick Fleetwood excited to play the a ...

Mick Fleetwood excited to play the a oecoola Malibu Guitar Festival with his blues band this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

The third annual Malibu Guitar Festival gets underway tonight in Malibu, California, and among the four-day event's highlights is a headlining performance this Saturday by Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood 's side project, The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band . Fleetwood tells ABC Radio that his blues band's appearance at the festival is the group's only confirmed 2017 gig, noting, "We're all flying in from Hawaii, and we're doing the one show and then going home."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) Tue RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... Tue doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May 9 Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr '17 Seduciary 16
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC