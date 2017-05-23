Malibu brush fire attacked from the air and on the ground
A seven-acre brush fire that officials are calling the Mulholland fire is burning uphill in Malibu and threatening a structure. Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said the fire was reported at 12:49 p.m. in the 31000 block of Mulholland Highway as well as at Lake Vista Drive and Mulholland Highway.
