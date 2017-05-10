Malibu aims to speed PCH drive with synchronized signals

The council voted Monday to move forward with the Pacific Coast Highway Signal System Improvements Project, according to Assistant City Manager Lisa Soghor, who called the move “a major step in realizing the top priority project of the city's PCH Safety Study.” “Ensuring safety on PCH is a primary concern for the city because it impacts every resident of Malibu every day,” Mayor Skylar Peak said.

