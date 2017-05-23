Magnitude-3.3 Quake Off Malibu Coast Shakes Parts of SoCal
A magnitude-3.3 earthquake Thursday morning off the coast of Malibu caused shaking in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Weak to light shaking was reported in Newbury Park, Westlake Village, Camarillo and Thousand Oaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC