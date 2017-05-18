Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal split?
The 'Titanic' star and the 25-year-old model are believed to have called time on their romance - which began a year ago in May 2016 - but it has been claimed the pair will "remain close" despite their parting. A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They recently split up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|Tue
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|Tue
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr '17
|Seduciary
|16
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC