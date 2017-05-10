Jurupa Valley voters may choose council members by geography
The City Council will host a public hearing on the proposal Thursday night, May 11. If the council goes forward with the change, voters would start choosing council members by geographic districts starting with the 2018 election. But in recent years, a number of Inland cities have switched to district elections because of the California Voting Rights Act, a 2002 law passed to ensure minority voters are fairly represented in elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|melissamei
|20
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC